Cold War veterans who flew B-47s held last reunion in Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) _ A group of Cold War veterans who flew nuclear-armed B-47 bombers during the 1950s held their final reunion in Omaha.

The Omaha World-Herald reports that the B-47 Stratojet Association’s board recently voted to disband the organization, ending a tradition of reunions for the Strategic Air Command veterans. Almost 100 veterans gathered for the last time in Omaha this week.

The Strategic Air Command used the B-47s for reconnaissance missions and electronic warfare jamming. SAC veterans believe that they prevented World War III.

The innovative bomber played a key role in the Cold War, but more than 200 of them crashed, killing 436 SAC crew members.

Retired Col. Don Cassiday is the association’s president. He says it’s

heartbreaking to see the group disband but the veterans are getting old.