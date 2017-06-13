Collapse of Jefferson County Wind Turbine Under Investigation

DILLER, Neb. – An investigation is underway on a collapsed wind turbine in Jefferson County.
According to NextEra Energy Resources, a wind turbine located on the Steele Flats Wind Energy Center near Diller was shown offline at 5 a.m. Tuesday morning.
Bryan Garner, spokesman for NextEra Energy, talks about the incident.
The downed turbine, which is a half-mile west of Nebraska Highway 103 and one mile north of Nebraska Highway 8, is part of $138 million, 44 turbine farm spread across Jefferson and Gage Counties.
Steele Flats began commercial operation in October 2013.