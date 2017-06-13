class="post-template-default single single-post postid-242009 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.1.1 vc_responsive"
Collapse of Jefferson County Wind Turbine Under Investigation

BY News | June 13, 2017
(AP Photo/Toby Talbot)

DILLER, Neb. – An investigation is underway on a collapsed wind turbine in Jefferson County.

According to NextEra Energy Resources, a wind turbine located on the Steele Flats Wind Energy Center near Diller was shown offline at 5 a.m. Tuesday morning.

Bryan Garner, spokesman for NextEra Energy, talks about the incident.

The downed turbine, which is a half-mile west of Nebraska Highway 103 and one mile north of Nebraska Highway 8, is part of $138 million, 44 turbine farm spread across Jefferson and Gage Counties.

Steele Flats began commercial operation in October 2013.

