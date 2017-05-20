College Not Liable for Student’s Disappearance.

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) – The Nebraska Supreme Court has upheld a ruling that a Peru State College was not liable for the 2010 disappearance of one of its student.

The court issued its ruling Friday in the lawsuit filed by the parents of Tyler “Ty” Thomas against the Nebraska State College System’s governing board. The lawsuit contends the college failed to protect Thomas from harm.

The 19-year-old disappeared after encountering Joshua Keadle, a fellow Peru State student now serving prison time for raping another teenage girl.

Thomas was a freshman at the southeast Nebraska college when she disappeared after leaving a party. Authorities say Keadle told them he and Thomas had sex in his vehicle that night. Keadle has not been charged in her disappearance, but a jury found him liable in a lawsuit.