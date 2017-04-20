College World Series anthem auditions are set for Saturday

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) _ Auditions to perform the national anthem at College World Series games will be held Saturday at TD Ameritrade Park in downtown Omaha.

Thirty individuals or groups will compete for 17 spots.

A panel of judges chose the 30 vocalists, musicians and musical groups based on applications. The panel reviewed more than 75 applicants from 15 states. Finalists were selected based on a recorded a cappella rendition of the national anthem accompanying their applications.

The College World Series begins June 17.