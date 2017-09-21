Colorado man arrested for pounds of marijuana

North Platte, Ne. — On Wednesday at 12:40 p.m., a Lincoln County Deputy observed a vehicle traveling eastbound on Interstate 80 at a high rate of speed. The Deputy initiated a traffic stop on the vehicle at mile marker 183 Interstate 80, just east of North Platte. The Deputy made contact with twenty-eight year old Colorado resident, Craig Luce. While speaking with Luce the Deputy smelled the odor of raw marijuana coming from the vehicle. Luce was detained and his vehicle was searched. The Deputy located more than a pound of suspected Marijuana and also several containers believed to be Marijuana Oil. Luce was arrested and incarcerated in the Lincoln County Detention Center. Luce was charged with Possession of Marijuana more than One Pound, Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Distribute, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and Speeding.