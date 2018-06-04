Colorado man gets probation for possessing cocaine

YORK – A Colorado Springs, CO man was sentenced in York County Court to probation and jail time for possessing cocaine. Kendrick Brown was arrested June 17, 2017 after York Police stopped a van for violating a traffic signal. Brown, a passenger in the van carrying seven adults was stopped in the Petro parking lot. During the stop, an officer smelled marijuana and was given consent to search the vehicle. During the search, an unspecified amount of cocaine was on the person of 27-year-old Brown and field tested positive for cocaine. Brown was lodged in the York County jail and was charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance – Cocaine. Three other people were cited for marijuana less than an ounce.

On May 29, Brown plead guilty to Possession of a Controlled Substance, Cocaine, a Class 4 Felony and was sentenced to three years of probation to be served in Colorado. Brown was also ordered to serve 90 days in jail on three separate occasions: March 1, 2019; March 1, 2020 and March 1, 2021 unless waived by the court.