Colorado man hospitalized after bus rim knocked him off his motorcycle on I-80

UTICA – A man was hospitalized Tuesday afternoon after his motorcycle was struck by a rim off of a charter bus. According to the Seward County Sheriff’s Office, at approximately 1:00 p.m. on Interstate 80 a quarter mile west of the Utica exit in the eastbound lanes, the rear wheel of a charter bus blew off of the rim, striking a passing motorcycle and its rider. The incident caused the motorcycle to tip over and 65-year-old Steven Powell of Loveland Colorado sustained non-life threatening injuries. The driver of the charter bus immediately rendered aid to Powell who was later transported to Seward Memorial Hospital. No other injuries were reported. Passengers from the charter bus were transported to York from the crash scene by the Utica Bus Barn Superintendent. The driving lane of I-80 was closed for approximately 30 minutes while the motorcycle was removed.