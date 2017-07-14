Colorado man killed in Hwy 30 crash

CHAPMAN – A two-vehicle accident has claimed the life of a Colorado man in Merrick County. At approximately 3:05 p.m. on Friday, Merrick County Sheriff’s Deputies were detailed to the area of Highway 30 between 5th and 6th Road in Merrick County or approximately two miles west of Chapman regarding a two vehicle collision accident. A preliminary investigation concluded that a 2014 Chrysler town and country van was traveling westbound and a 1995 Ford F-150 traveling east both on Highway 30 when they collided.

The driver of the Chrysler 74-year-old Robert Campos of Colorado Springs, Colorado was pronounced dead at the scene and all other passengers were transported by the Central City Ambulance and Grand Island Fire/Medics in critical condition to CHI Health St. Francis in Grand Island. At 3:48 p.m, a separate accident occurred at Highway 30 and 5th Road. This accident involved a semi-truck and a Union Pacific Train traveling west bound. The train collided with the semi-truck parked on the tracks. No injuries were reported. This accident was investigated by the Nebraska State Patrol and the Union Pacific Police. The Merrick County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Nebraska State Patrol, Union Pacific Police, Chapman Fire and Rescue Squad, Grand Island Rural Fire and Rescue, and Central City Fire and Rescue, and the Central Nebraska Humane Society Animal Control Authority.