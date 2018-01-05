Columbus and York Men Win Big with Nebraska Lottery

COLUMBUS, Neb. – A Columbus man has won $40,000 from the Nebraska Lottery.

Thomas Tworek won his earnings playing the game Holiday Cash Blast. Tworek told Lottery officials when he claimed his prize January 2, that he had never won before. He purchased his ticket from Corner Stop in Columbus on New Year’s Day.

As a $5 game from the Nebraska Lottery, Holiday Cash Blast offers players a chance to win prizes from $5 to $40,000. The chances of winning $40,000 are 1 in 120,000.

Additionally York Resident, Todd Anderson, won $5,000 on a quick pick.