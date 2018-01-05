class="post-template-default single single-post postid-282207 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.4.5 vc_responsive"
Columbus and York Men Win Big with Nebraska Lottery | KRVN Radio

BY Luke Fochtman | January 5, 2018
Courtesy/NE Lottery - Thomas Tworek

COLUMBUS, Neb. – A Columbus man has won $40,000 from the Nebraska Lottery.

Thomas Tworek won his earnings playing the game Holiday Cash Blast. Tworek told Lottery officials when he claimed his prize January 2, that he had never won before. He purchased his ticket from Corner Stop in Columbus on New Year’s Day.

As a $5 game from the Nebraska Lottery, Holiday Cash Blast offers players a chance to win prizes from $5 to $40,000. The chances of winning $40,000 are 1 in 120,000.

Additionally York Resident, Todd Anderson, won $5,000 on a quick pick.

Courtesy/NE Lottery – Todd Anderson
© 2018 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
