Columbus officer wounded in exchange of gunfire

COLUMBUS, Neb. (AP) _ Authorities say a police officer was wounded in an exchange of gunfire while serving an arrest warrant at an eastern Nebraska home.

Columbus police say two officers were sent Thursday evening to arrest a man. Capt. Todd Thalken said Friday that a woman leaving the residence let one of the officers in, and he found the man armed with a handgun. The man soon fired and a gunbattle ensued, with the man switching to a rifle.

Thalken says the man was hit five or six times and the officer at least twice. The other officer was not injured.

Thalken identified the wounded officer as Sgt. Brad Wangler and the man as 24-year-old Jorge Robledo. Court records also list his first name as Jorje.

Both have been taken to Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha.