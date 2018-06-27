class="post-template-default single single-post postid-320367 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.4.7 vc_responsive"
Columbus plans repairs to bring back chimes from bell tower

BY Associated Press | June 27, 2018
Columbus plans repairs to bring back chimes from bell tower
Courtesy/columbusne.us

COLUMBUS, Neb. (AP) _ Columbus is planning repairs to bring back hourly chimes from the Quincentenary Historic Bell Tower at Pawnee Park.

City public property director Doug Moore told The Columbus Telegram the city is gathering bids for reinstalling electronic systems and reframing. The bells don’t swing in cradles. They’re struck under the electronic controls.

Moore hopes work will begin as early as August on the $125,000 project.

The Bell Tower was built in 1992 in conjunction with the 1492-1992 Columbus Quincentenary celebration.

The 10 bronze bells were donated by Columbus native Leonard Fleischer, a bell collector who was former chairman of Fleischer Manufacturing Inc. His collection consisted of bells dating back to the late 1800s that he bought from churches and schools.

