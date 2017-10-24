Columbus police identify man found dead along tracks

COLUMBUS, Neb. – Authorities have identified a man who died after being struck by a train in Columbus.

The Platte County Attorney’s Office says 27-year-old Scott Dirksen was killed by blunt force trauma to the head and body, apparently by being hit by a train.

His body was found along Union Pacific Railroad tracks about noon Saturday.

The Columbus Telegram reports Dirksen originally was from Minnesota but had been living in Columbus.

Platt County Attorney Carol Hart says authorities are now trying to determine if the death was an accident or suicide. Hart says “appears to be, at least at first blush, an accident.”