Columbus police to let public listen to some radio traffic

COLUMBUS, Neb. (AP) _ Columbus police are joining the sheriff’s office in allowing public access to some radio traffic between dispatchers and law enforcement officers.

The police have been using only an encrypted channel since its transition to a new digital radio system in November. Police Chief Chuck Sherer said at the time that “some of the things we say in our business aren’t necessarily meant for public consumption.”

The Platte County Sheriff’s Office also is going digital as it shifts to a new statewide radio system. Sheriff Ed Wemhoff says he plans to use the encrypted channel only for sensitive information, including particulars that, if available to the public, could imperil officers.

The Columbus Telegram reports that Sherer has decided to join the county in letting the public monitor the less-sensitive radio traffic.