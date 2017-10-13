Come Tailgate with Huskers Fans Tomorrow!

We hope you’ll turn out for the “Game Zone Tailgate with Nebraska Farmers & Ranchers” before tomorrow’s game, from 9 to 11 a.m. This f

The official Game Zone Tailgate is presented by Nebraska’s agricultural organizations to show their appreciation to the consumers who enjoy the food that they grow. In addition to having a free breakfast with fans, Nebraska farmers and ranchers will answer tailgaters’ questions about how our food is produced, how we care for the land and our animals, and any other questions they might have about the food-production system. The goals is to help provide consumers the information they need to make informed food choices for their families.

Given the dubious weather reports for tomorrow, we will decide at 7:30 a.m. on Saturday, when the trailers are all scheduled to arrive, whether our tailgate will be inside or outside. Our Plan B is to have the groups serving food set up near the “Wall of Values,” just inside the doors. The rest of the vendors will be spread throughout the store; we will find a spot for them when they arrive.

This event is sponsored by 16 Nebraska agricultural organizations. See the list and more information at http://www.becomeafan.org/ stay-current/171003Tailgate- for-ag.asp.