Commencement Ceremony for York County Problem-Solving Court on May 13 and June 10, 2019

The York County Problem-Solving Court will hold graduation ceremonies on May 13 and June 10, 2019, at 2:15 p.m. in the York District Courtroom, 510 N. Lincoln Avenue, York Nebraska.

For Problem-Solving Court graduates, this ceremony marks the completion of an intensive comprehensive drug treatment program that includes close supervision, and full accountability. Presiding James Stecker, York County District Court Judge, will host the ceremony and will deliver the keynote address.

Problem-Solving Court is a minimum 18-month program where participants learn the skills to live a successful life free from drugs and alcohol.

According to Nebraska Supreme Court Committee on Problem-Solving Courts Chair, Judge Jim Doyle of Lexington, “Nebraska’s Drug and Problem-Solving Courts have saved thousands of tax dollars, and the individuals served in the courts who have followed the programs have changed their lives and the lives of their loved ones for the better.” Doyle continued, “The previous philosophy of incarceration for all offenders has been replaced by community-based treatment programs that allow people to change the way they think and that requires people to be accountable for their actions without imprisonment.”

State Problem-Solving Court Coordinator, Adam Jorgensen, noted that Nebraska Problem-Solving Court ‘best practice standards’ are used to assist in successful interventions with all participants. He continued, “Nebraska’s Problem-Solving Courts are committed to utilizing evidence-based practices to improve community safety, increase successful outcomes, and reduce recidivism.”

The York County Problem-Solving Court Program, like other Nebraska Problem-Solving Courts, operates under a team approach where a judge, prosecutor, defense counsel, community supervision officer, law enforcement, and treatment provider work together to design an individualized program. Compliance with treatment and court orders is verified by frequent alcohol and drug testing, close community supervision, and interaction with a judge during non-adversarial court review hearings. Problem-Solving Courts enhance close monitoring of participants using home and field visits.