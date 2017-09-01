Comment Period Extended on NPPD Transmission Line

Federal officials are giving people more time to comment

on a controversial transmission line that would run through the Nebraska Sandhills.

U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service has decided extend the comment period by two months, through Nov. 7, on the Nebraska Public Power District’s plan to build the 225-mile long, 345,000-volt transmission line.

The line would start near the Gerald Gentleman Station near Sutherland and extend to a new station near Thedford.

NPPD says the line will alleviate congestion, increase reliability and allow for wind power development.

Opponents say construction will disrupt wildlife and cultural gems, such as wagon ruts from the Oregon and Mormon trails, and that wind farms associated with the proposed line will destroy unspoiled vistas.