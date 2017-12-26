class="post-template-default single single-post postid-280278 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.4.5 vc_responsive"
BY Associated Press | December 26, 2017
Commission forwards 2 names for appellate court spot

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ The governor has been given the names of two men to consider for a spot on the Nebraska Appeals Court.

A judicial nominating commission narrowed its list to David Bargen, of Adams, an attorney with the Lincoln firm of Rembolt Ludtke; and attorney Lawrence Welch Jr., of Beaver Lake.

The opening arises from the pending retirement of Judge Everett Inbody, of the 5th Appellate Court Judicial District. He’s been a county court, district court or appellate court judge for nearly 32 years.

The district covers 24 counties in southeast Nebraska, excluding Lancaster and Seward counties.

