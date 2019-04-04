Commission reminds public of landowner resources for those with wildlife damage

LINCOLN, Neb – The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission is proactively working with landowners who have encountered wildlife damage to their crops and property.

“Crop and livestock damage can be a serious issue for many landowners,” said Commission Director Jim Douglas. “We understand this and need to let landowners know what tools we have to help them, and listen to their ideas about other ways to resolve these problems.”

This week, the Commission is hosting public meetings in Wauneta, Oxford and McCook to better understand landowner issues and to let them know of strategies the agency is using to mitigate wildlife damage issues.

The Commission is working to increase antlerless deer harvest by 30 percent in the Frenchman West Unit in southwest Nebraska. To reach this goal, the Commission will increase antlerless deer permits by 25 percent and offer an increased number of damage permits.

Landowners who experience wildlife damage should contact their district Commission office. They can discuss options such as scare devices, damage control permits and opening lands to public access for hunting. Contact information for district offices is available at OutdoorNebraska.org/locations. Landowners also may contact the Commission about wildlife damage issues at OutdoorNebraska.org/ depredation by filling out a Landowner Assistance Form.

Landowners and hunters both are important to managing wildlife; together with the Commission, they are the driving force for wildlife conservation in Nebraska. Landowners provide habitat and access for hunting games species. Hunters and anglers fund conservation efforts in Nebraska by buying permits and stamps; those funds are invested back into programs for private landowners that both benefit wildlife and provide access for recreational opportunities, big game research, and maintaining 289 wildlife management areas that encompass 188,291 acres.

Hunting has an annual $848 million economic impact in Nebraska and supports nearly 9,000 jobs. Hunters, anglers and park-goers travel from around the world to take advantage of Nebraska’s mixed bag opportunities for hunting and to watch wildlife.

The Commission is charged with managing all wildlife in the state. It strives to find a balance between healthy wildlife populations, opportunities for hunting, and keeping deer and all game populations at socially acceptable levels.