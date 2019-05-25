Commissioner Rhoades to serve on Olmstead planning advisory committee

class="post-template-default single single-post postid-386411 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.0.1 vc_responsive"
BY Nebraska Public Service Commission | May 25, 2019
Courtesy/PSC Second District Commissioner Crystal Rhoades.

Lincoln, Neb. — Second District Commissioner Crystal Rhoades will represent the Nebraska Public Service Commission (PSC) on the Health and Human Services, Disability Services Stakeholder Olmstead Planning Advisory Committee.

Created by LB 570, the Advisory Committee is tasked with preparing a comprehensive, effective, working plan for providing community-based services to qualified persons with disabilities. In order to achieve compliance with the Federal Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990, the state must develop a qualified plan by December 15, 2021.

The stakeholders group is under the direction of the Department of Health and Human Services.

Commissioner Rhoades represents District 2, encompassing all of eastern Douglas County  including the heavily populated Omaha Metro.

