Commissioners Ridder, Johnson re-elected to leadership positions

LINCOLN, JANUARY 16, 2019 – District 5, Commissioner Mary Ridder of Callaway, was

elected to serve as Chair of the Nebraska Public Service Commission for a second year. District

4, Commissioner Rod Johnson of Sutton, was also elected to serve a second year as Vice Chair.

The two were chosen to retain their leadership positions during the Commissions’ January 15,

meeting in Lincoln.

Elected to the Commission in November 2016, Ridder, who is serving year three of a six-year

term representing the 47 counties in District 5, said she is looking forward to continuing her

leadership role.

“The Commission has a lot going on right now, including developing Next Generation 911,

assisting with the regionalization of our Public Safety Answering Points (PSAPS), pushing

Broadband further out into rural areas and improving monitoring of our grain warehouses and

dealers, home and recreational vehicle manufacturers, transportation providers, and our regulated

natural gas providers,” Ridder said.

Topping her list of goals for the year is helping to develop the report to the Legislature from the

Rural Broadband Task Force of which she is a member.

“We’ve got a lot of good heads from a variety of backgrounds on the Task Force, she stated, and

we’re making progress analyzing the best way for Nebraska to build out broadband services to

homes and businesses who are unserved or underserved.”

Commission leadership positions are elected on an annual basis.