Committee to investigate Sen. Chambers’ residency

BY Associated Press | January 25, 2017
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ Nebraska lawmakers plan to investigate whether the state’s longest-serving senator lives in the district he represents.    The Legislature’s Executive Board decided Wednesday to form a seven-member committee to address a complaint filed by Sen. Ernie Chambers’ 2016 election opponent.    John Sciara of Omaha lost the 2016 race by more than 6,000 votes, but he says he may still find a seat in the Legislature by proving Chambers lives in Bellevue. Chambers’ district is based in north Omaha.   Sciara may have missed a deadline to file the challenge, leading some lawmakers to say the committee first must determine whether his challenge is valid. He says his complaint and the $5,000 deposit he had to pay to cover any costs came in within a 40-day window.

