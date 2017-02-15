Communities sought to host Smithsonian water exhibit

Humanities Nebraska (HN) invites museums, libraries and other community centers
to apply to host the next Museum on Main Street exhibition to tour Nebraska in 2018
and 2019: “Water/Ways.”
Especially designed for small museums, “Water/Ways” explores the relationships
between people and water. The exhibition explores water as both critical resource
and sacred symbol; subject of politicians/economists and muse of authors/artists;
and source of food, work, recreation and celebration.
Sites will be selected to host the exhibition for five or six weeks each with support
and materials from Humanities Nebraska and the Museum on Main Street program
of the Smithsonian Institution Traveling Exhibition Service. The selected sites will be
asked to help promote the exhibit, develop a companion exhibit about their
community’s own relationship with water, and offer educational programming. Sites
that have hosted previous Museum on Main Street exhibitions have reported an
increased numbers of visitors and volunteer hours.
The application and more information about hosting “Water/Ways” between June
2018 and April 2019 is available at www.humanitesnebraska.org or by contacting
Mary Yager at (402) 474-2131 or mary@humanitiesnebraska.org. The application
deadline is February 28, 2017.
Humanities Nebraska is a statewide non-profit organization that inspires and
enriches personal and public life by offering opportunities to thoughtfully engage
with history and culture.