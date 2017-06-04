Community conversation provides opportunity for discussion on energy

Broken Bow, Neb. – Join Center for Rural Affairs for a community conversation about Nebraska’s energy future on Tuesday, June 13, at 7 p.m. The gathering will be held at the Bonfire Grill & Pub meeting room, 509 S. Ninth Ave. in Broken Bow.

Community members will be able to meet with Nebraska Public Power District Board Member Director Thomas Hoff and discuss important energy issues in the state and their communities.

“Meetings like these provide a space for Nebraskans to have a conversation with a public power board member that they don’t often have,” said Lu Nelsen, policy program associate at Center for Rural Affairs. “Nebraska has a great opportunity to take advantage of renewable resources and become a renewable energy leader.”

As a public power state, Nebraska residents elect representatives to make decisions about important energy issues. According to Nelsen, the community conversation will open up a time for local residents to discuss a variety of decisions that will impact the energy future of rural communities in the area.

“We are able to have a conversation about the future of our state’s energy production and capability at a local level,” he said. “That’s one of the benefits of having public power. Nebraskans have the ability to get involved in a decision-making process that this generation and the next will benefit from.”

For more information, contact Nelsen at lucasn@cfra.org or 402.687.2100 ext. 1022, or by visiting cfra.org/events.