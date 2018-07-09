Community Forum in Lex – Health Care

LEXINGTON – The Rural Futures Institute (RFI) with the University of Nebraska is concerned with rural health. On Tuesday, July 10, they will be meeting with concerned citizens in Dawson County to talk about some of the issues effecting rural health.

Last year, the University of Nebraska – Lincoln’s Minority Health Disparities Initiative teamed up with businesses, organizations, and community members in Lexington to conduct an innovative research project called Health Voice Vision that looks at the health and experiences of the community.

At the event on Tuesday, the forum will take a look at the project results and the possibility of a free/low cost health clinic. The clinic is expected to be called “Open Arms Community Clinic.

The event is free and open to the public. Please RSVP here .