Two public informational meetings will be held in Gothenburg Monday on the closing of the Baldwin Filters facility and it’s impact on employees and the community. The meetings are being hosted by the Gothenburg Improvement Company, Dawson Area Development and Gothenburg Chamber of Commerce. The meetings are open to everyone and will be held Monday, November 20th. The first is at 11:45 a.m. at the Senior Center and the other at 7:00 p.m in the Gothenburg Public Schools’ Discovery Center.