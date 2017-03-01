Company buying Kearney building for new HQ, production site

class="post-template-default single single-post postid-219191 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.0.1 vc_responsive"
BY AP | March 1, 2017
KEARNEY, Neb. (AP) – Officials say a Thedford-based company is buying a vacant Kearney building and will establish a new headquarters and manufacturing operation there.
The Kearney Hub reports that Midwest Partitions Inc. is buying from the city the former Coleman Powermate building near the airport for $800,000. The company plans to create 30 to 40 positions and invest $500,000 in aesthetic improvements to the building. The purchase agreement anticipates closing the deal late this month.
Midwest Partitions says it will make Kearney its corporate headquarters and manufacture exterior facade panels to be distributed across the nation.

