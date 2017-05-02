Company plans $60M upgrade at Columbus plastic molding plant

class="post-template-default single single-post postid-233101 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.0.1 vc_responsive"
BY Associated Press | May 2, 2017
COLUMBUS, Neb. (AP) _ A New Jersey-based medical technology company says it will invest $60 million over four years to expand and upgrade its Columbus plant.

BD Inc. said Tuesday it will install plastic injections systems that will make the plant its “flagship plastic molding manufacturing facility” for domestic and export customers.

The company also said it will invest $7 million to retain and retrain its Columbus employees.

Formerly known as Beckton, Dickinson and Co., BD is based in Franklin Lakes, New Jersey.

