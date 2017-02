FREMONT, Neb. – An Omaha-based company says it will locate a bagging facility for animal and pet food products in Fremont.

The Fremont Tribune reports that the company, Hansen-Mueller Co., recently bought a 60,000-square-foot building _ the old Shade Pasta plant _ to house the facility.

The first phase of the bagging operation is expected to initially create five to 10 jobs. Development officials say the building will be upgraded and state-of-the-art equipment will be installed.