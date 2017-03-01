Compliance Checks held in Adams, Clay Counties

HASTINGS, NEB. — During the evening hours of Saturday, February 25, 2017, the Nebraska State Patrol conducted alcohol compliance checks at retail outlets in Adams and Clay Counties.

During the effort, 47 businesses were checked in Adams County, with three found to be non-compliant after selling alcohol to a minor. In Clay County, 11 businesses were checked with one selling to a minor.

The retail outlets checked included convenience, liquor, and grocery stores, as well as restaurants and bars.

Law enforcement performs compliance checks to ensure businesses are complying with the state’s alcohol laws and to decrease youth access to alcohol. This activity was funded through a grant from the Nebraska Department of Roads Highway Safety Office (NDOR-HSO).