Compliance checks held in Harlan & Phelps counties | KRVN Radio

Compliance checks held in Harlan & Phelps counties

BY Nebraska State Patrol | July 2, 2017
The Nebraska State Patrol’s latest round of alcohol compliance checks were conducted in Harlan and Phelps counties on the evening of Thursday, June 29th. A total of 13 businesses were checked. Five sold alcohol to a minor for a non-compliance rate of 38 percent.
The five business that sold did not check the minor’s ID. The businesses checked included liquor stores, bars, grocery stores, convenience stores and restaurants.

Two out of the three business checked in Phelps County sold alcohol to a minor. Three out of the ten businesses checked in Harlan County sold alcohol to a minor.

The effort was dues in part to an $880 grant from Region 3 Behavioral Health Services.

