Computer virus hampers city workers in Beatrice

BEATRICE, Neb. (AP) _ Officials in the southeast Nebraska city of Beatrice have been working on restoring phone and internet service lost to the work of a hacker.

City administrator Tobias Tempelmeyer says it seems a computer virus was installed around 3:30 Monday morning. He said Tuesday that city departments lost phone and internet service in the downtown, including City Hall, the Beatrice Police Department and city auditorium, which houses Beatrice Fire and Rescue.

The virus did not affect 911 dispatch, which uses a different network.

Tempelmeyer says the disruption forced police and rescue workers to write reports by hand, rather than submitting them online.