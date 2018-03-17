Comstock Rock is back, July 20, 21, and 22

Jackyl, Third Eye Blind and Kansas



After a few years of absence, the Comstock Festival Company is pleased to announce acts for Comstock Rock, July 20, 21 and 22. It will be held at the original location, the 2nd Wind Ranch, located two miles north of Comstock. Headline acts for 2018 Comstock Rock are Jackyl, Third Eye Blind and Kansas.

Comstock’s long-standing, crowd favorite, Jackyl is back headlining Friday evening. Lead singer, Jesse James DuPree says, “We love Comstock.” Jackyl is most famous for their song “Lumberjack,” with a bar stool meeting its demise at every concert. The regional band, Zwarte, kicks off Friday night’s concerts, followed by Buck Cherry, with original lead singer, Josh Todd.

Third Eye Blind, the popular 90’s band, headlines Saturday evening, performing songs from their 20th Anniversary Album. Judd Hoos, a popular Midwest group, will open the Saturdayevening concerts, followed by Austin Winkler, original lead singer of Hinder.



Closing out the festival on Sunday evening will be the time-honored group, Kansas, best known for their hit, “Dust in the Wind.” Dokken and Forgotten Highway open the Sunday night concerts.

After a few years of absence, the original promoter of Comstock Rock is set to try again. Henry Nuxoll said, “You don’t quit when things look impossible. I’ve got the experience – both good and bad. Some of the best rock acts in America have performed at the Comstock Rock Pasture Party.” Bert Padell, entertainment industry business manager and Accountant to the Stars once told Henry, “Comstock Rock reminds me of Woodstock. When we started we didn’t have pennies to rub together.”

Comstock Rock will feature food, beer tents and vendors, as well as camping, trolleys and onsite parking. Seating will be the same price at any location in the pasture. There is no VIP section. Concertgoers should bring their lawn chairs and pick a spot. Three-day passes and single-day tickets and camping can be purchased online at www.windmillfestival.com<http://www.windmillfestival. com> . To stay up-to-date check our Facebook page. Comstock Rock will follow the Windmill Festiva,l which is June 15, 16, and 17.