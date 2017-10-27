Comstock Windmill Festival announces their June 15-16-17, 2018, headline acts





June 15-16-17. The dates are set for the Comstock Windmill Festival, with the same original name and the same original location – 2nd Wind Ranch, three miles north of Comstock, Nebraska.

Luke Combs, with two chart-topping hits, ‘Hurricane’ and ‘When it Rains it Pours,’ will headline Friday night’s festival. Luke’s debut album, ‘This One’s For You,’ garnered Billboard Country’s number one album. Luke is nominated for the 2017 New Artist of the Year at the upcoming CMA awards.

Joining Luke will be Ned LeDoux. Ned carries on the tradition of his time-honored father, Chris LeDoux. Ned will perform his own signature brand while still honoring some of his father’s songs. Chris LeDoux always liked the Comstock Windmill Festival because, “You treated all of my fans the same, no VIP seats.” Ned is introducing a new album in November 2017. His song, ‘Brother Highway’ is currently getting good radio airtime.

Lee Brice, fresh off his hit ‘The Boy,’ will be featured at Saturday night’s show. Brice’s other number one hits are ‘I Don’t Dance’ and ‘I Drive Your Truck,’ which won him Single of the Year Awards at both the Country Music Awards and the American Music Awards.

The classic band, Diamond Rio, will close out the festival on Sunday night. Diamond Rio has won many Group of the Year Awards and had number one songs including, ‘Live a Little Stronger,’ ‘Unbelievable’ and ‘One More Day.’ This will be Diamond Rio’s third appearance at the Comstock Windmill Festival.

Cody Johnson will open for Diamond Rio. Cody represents the best of America’s young country singers. His song ‘Who I Am’ is gaining national recognition. Cody’s hometown of less than 500 fits well with Comstock’s population of 80, which also had a population of 500 at one time.

Trick Pony, a regular at the Comstock festival, will play earlier on Sunday Night as one of their first performances since the band reunited. Trick Pony has called the Comstock festival one of their favorite places to play.

Henry Nuxoll, one of the original festival founders, said the Comstock Windmill Festival “always delivered the goods.” Storme Warren of GAC Television said, “Comstock was one of the top three festivals in the nation favored by the country stars that performed there.” Dan & Shay, who performed at the 2017 festival said, “Comstock is one of the best places we have ever performed.”

More main stage and regional bands will be announced soon. Comstock will offer camping, both electrical and primitive, along with food vendors, beer tents and other vendors. Festival tickets and camping can be purchased in advance. Log on to http://www.windmillfestival. com/ or call 308-628-4108. Offices will open closer to the festival dates.

After a few years of absence, Comstock Rock will also be back by popular demand July 20-21-22, 2018. Headliners will be announced soon.