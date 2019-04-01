Comstock Windmill Festival, June 13-15, Adds Cassadee Pope, Jacob Bryant and Extreme Bull Riding

Cassadee Pope, winner of The Voice comes to Comstock for her second time on Friday night, June 14th. Cassadee recently released her new album “If My Heart Had a Heart.” Pope will be opening for the popular red dirt band, Turnpike Troubadours. The first act on Friday night will be the entertaining Trent Tomlinson. Trent will be making his fourth trip to Comstock.

Newcomer, Jacob Bryant, will appear as a Comstock rookie. Bryant, known for his song “Pour Whiskey on My Grave,” adds to the Saturday line up. Headlining on Saturday will be multi-platinum singer/songwriter, Kip Moore. Starting the night off, will be Nebraska native Lucas Hogue. Lucas’s “Power of Garth” song has acclaimed good radio time.

Thursday night features singer/songwriter Phil Vassar, and ACM New Artist of the Year, Ashley McBride. Kicking the Windmill Festival off at 6:00 will be the local and regional favorite, Luke Mills.

Bull Riding once again will come back to Comstock by popular demand. Shad Smith from Sydney, Iowa has had his Extreme Bull Riding Tour to Comstock many times. His cowboys enjoy the atmosphere and venue and are glad to return. Extreme Bull Riding will take place Saturday afternoon.

Campsites, both primitive and electrical; beer tent, food vendors, and craft vendors will be on hand.

For more information find us on Facebook at Comstock Windmill Festival or, log on to www.windmill festival.com to purchase tickets and campsites. Tickets will soon be available at local Trotter’s Whoa and Go convenience stores.