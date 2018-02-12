Thomas County crash victims show improvement

Thedford, Ne. — The medical conditions of two people injured in a head-on crash Friday afternoon in the Nebraska Sandhills have improved. The crash investigated by the Thomas County Sheriff’s Office involved a southbound Toyota Rav 4 and a northbound Ford F-150 pickup. The pickup was trying to pass a semi-trailer at the time of the mishap near mile marker 135 on Highway 83 in Thomas County, north of the Dismal River.

The Nebraska State Patrol was summoned to provide mutual aid.

The front seat passenger of the pickup, 60 year old Charles Rich of North Platte and the driver of the RAV, 23 year old Mollie Finney of Seneca are no longer listed in critical condition, but they remain at Great Plains Health in North Platte.

A Nebraska Department of Transportion snowplow operator observed the accident. At the time of the crash, the road was reportedly ice & snow-covered and the semi increased the blowing snow which decreased the visibility.

All occupants were wearing seatbelts.