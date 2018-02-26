Congressional Caseworker to Visit Lexington and Beaver City

Washington, D.C. – Constituents of Third District Congressman Adrian Smith (R-NE) who need assistance dealing with a federal agency are invited to attend Caseworker in Your Community events on Thursday, March 8, in Lexington and Beaver City.

Caseworker in Your Community is an opportunity for constituents to meet directly with one of Smith’s congressional caseworkers. Caseworkers may be able to assist constituents who are having problems dealing with a federal agency such as the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, Social Security, Medicare, passports and visas through the U.S. Department of State, U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services, or the Internal Revenue Service.

Caseworker in Your Community will be held on Thursday, March 8, at the following times and locations:

Lexington Public Library

Board Room

907 N. Washington Street, Lexington, NE 68850

10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. (CST)

Beaver City Public Library

408 10th Street, Beaver City, NE 68926

1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. (CST)

For additional information about these events, please contact Smith’s Grand Island office at (308) 384-3900.