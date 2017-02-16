Construction of 300 KW solar array approved

The Dawson County Commissioners on Wednesday approved a special use permit application for construction of a 300 kilowatt solar array in a field three miles west and one mile north of Cozad (Roads 765 & 418) on land owned by MSS Enterprises, LLC of Holdrege. The contractor of the array will be Interconnection Systems Inc. (ISI) of Central City. ISI President Wayne Williams is no stranger to construction of solar systems….

“We’ve put in mutiple systems up in Custer County. We put in a 650, 600, 475, two-300’s, those are the sizes that we’re putting in around (the area) and I know you guys just put in a 4 megawatt here in Lexington, just south of town here.”

Lexington Mayor John Fagot, who attended the hearing, acknowledged that a 4 megawatt solar array was recently constructed in a city-owned area of south Lexington. Williams said the tax benefits for landowners is one of the main reasons solar systems are being considered. The Dawson County Board voted 4-0 in favor of ISI’s request for a special use permit to build the solar system. The landowner will be a supplier to Dawson Public Power District.