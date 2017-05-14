Construction to Begin on N-23 from Farnam to N-21 Junction

May 12, 2017 (McCook, Neb.) — Weather permitting, construction will begin May 15 on N-23 from Farnam to the N-21 junction, R.P. 111+23 to R.P. 122+75, according to the Nebraska Department of Roads.

Werner Construction Inc., of Hastings, Nebraska is the contractor for this project, which includes asphalt stabilization, asphalt paving and grading. A 12-foot width restriction and lane closures will be in place.

Traffic will be maintained during construction using a pilot vehicle and flaggers. The anticipated completion date is early fall.

The Department of Roads’ manager for this project is Seth Vlieger of McCook, Nebraska. Motorists are advised to use caution while driving through construction zones.