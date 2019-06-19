Construction worker killed in Crawford

class="post-template-default single single-post postid-391322 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.0.1 vc_responsive"
BY John Axtell | June 19, 2019
A worker on the Highway 20 paving project between Crawford and Whitney was killed Tuesday morning about 9:15 by a construction truck inside the Crawford city limits.

Dawes County Attorney Vance Haug says the worker has been identified as 47-year-old Paulino Fonseca-Ramirez. He says cause of death as blunt force trauma after a being run over by a construction vehicle.

Both Fonseca-Ramirez and the unidentified driver were employees of Werner Construction, who has the $3.9 million contract for the project that includes bridge repair, milling the existing pavement, and laying down new asphalt paving.

Haug says the investigation is ongoing

