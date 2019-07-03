Construction worker struck in Gosper County accident

A construction worker died at the scene of a work zone accident just north of Elwood Wednesday morning. It was reported at 10:42am that a worker was struck by a skid steer. The driver of the skid steer, a 23-year-old Genoa man employed by Paulsen, inc of Cozad, was backing the skid steer when it struck an employee of Midwest Asphalt pinning the worker between the skid steer and another piece of machinery. The deceased worker was identified as 48-year-old Eric Koepp of Litchfield, MN who was employed by Midwest Asphalt.

The Gosper County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by Nebraska State Patrol, Elwood Fire and Rescue, Gosper County Attorney’s office and Dawson County Sheriff’s Office.