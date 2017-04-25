Consumers asked to pay attention when using debit/credit cards at fuel pumps

The Lexington Area Chamber of Commerce issued an alert to chamber members Tuesday that a credit card scamming device was found at a local fuel station. Lexington Police Cap. Paul Schwarz says “it’s too early to tell” if there are any victims. He says state inspectors were looking at fuel pumps and discovered it. He encourages consumers to pay attention if they use a debit or credit card at the pump and try to see whether you can tell whether it’s been tampered.

He admits it can be tough to tell if a fuel pump has been tampered because the particular device found in Lexington was actually discovered inside the pump “so no one would have even known it was there”.

He also adds that if you use your debit or credit card at the pumps, to monitor your account for any irregularities.