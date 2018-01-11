Contested Primaries in the making for area Sheriff’s Offices

The Primary Election will include at least two contested Sheriff’s Office races in the area. Ken Moody of Gothenburg and Mike Hudson have already filed as Republican candidates for Dawson County Sheriff. Moody is a retired Trooper from the Nebraska State Patrol. Hudson is currently Chief Deputy Sheriff with the Dawson County Sheriff’s Office.
Gosper County Sheriff Dennis Ocken has filed for re-election. David Landreth has also filed to run against him. Both are Republicans. Landreth previously served as Gosper County Sheriff and currently works in corrections with Dawson County Sheriff’s Office.
The filing deadline for incumbents in all offices is February 15th. The deadline for non-incumbents is March 1st.