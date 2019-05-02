Controlled burns to be conducted in the Sandhills

Halsey, Ne. — Prescribed burns will take place for the next two days, May 2nd and 3rd at the Nebraska National Forest at Halsey according to Fire Managers on the Bessey Ranger District.

Up to 1,400 acres will be treated Thursday in an area known as the Double S East, which includes, 200 acres of adjacent private land. T

On Friday, Federal firefighters will assist with a private burn on private land. Public land managers and private landowners in the Sandhills are working closely together to put a dent in the encroachment of Eastern red cedar trees.

The prescribed burns will enhance previous broadcast burns totalling 6,632 acres.

Forest Service staff and the livestock permit holder together cut and piled Eastern red cedar trees in the Double S East pasture over the last year.

Smoke from the prescribed burns may be visible from Thedford, Dunning, Stapleton, Purdum, Highway 2, Highway 83, and other areas around the Middle Loup and Dismal Rivers. Lingering smoke may be present for up to one week after ignitions are complete.