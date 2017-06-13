Coolidge: Power restoration priority for damaged Bayard

Bayard Mayor Michelle Coolidge says the restoration of power is the major priority the day after the community was hit by a violent storm that leveled homes and tore off the roof of Chimney Rock Villa, forcing the transfer of its residents to other nursing homes in the area.

Coolidge says crews from a variety of communities have come to Bayard to help clear debris and get power restored. Coolidge says they have organized three crews, including utility personnel from Sidney, to help get power restored in the damaged community. Chimney Rock Public Power District General Manager Diana Reich says 150 poles are down and they are getting outside help in restoring power as soon as possible.

Coolidge says residents who need assistance from boarding up of windows to removal of downed power lines to clearing debris should report the situation to the Community Bible Church so help can be dispatched efficiently.

Volunteers or anyone with heavy equipment that can help in clearing debris are asked to report to the east side parking lot at the elementary school so that effort can be organized.Residents are also asked to conserve water until power is restored and not touch any downed power lines on their property.

Donation of food or water are to be sent to the Community Bible Church in Bayard. If the donations are coming from the twin cities area, they should be coordinated through Firefighter Ministries at the collection site at the First Baptist Church on Avenue I.