Corrado dissatisfied with plea and defender, sentencing postponed

Sentencing was scheduled for Monday morning in Dawson County District Court for a man arrested this past summer with a stolen rental van. But through his attorney, 42-year-old Anthony Corrado asked to withdraw his plea and request a new attorney to represent him. Corrado and 42-year-old Andrea Frantin, then of Valley Springs, CA were arrested by the Lexington Police Department in the Wal-mart parking lot of Lexington on July 27, 2017 in connection with a rental moving van reported stolen from Stockton, CA. The moving van was tracked to that location by OnStar.

In September, Corrado pleaded no contest to amended charges of attempted possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, unauthorized use of a propelled vehicle and attempted possession of cocaine. At Monday’s hearing, Corey Burns asked to be allowed to withdraw as Corrado’s attorney. He said that Corrado has since regretted entering his pleas and requests to withdraw them. He said there has since been a complex breakdown in their attorney/client relationship. Prosecutor Matt Neher countered that distrust and not being satisfied with counsel were not sufficient grounds to allow the appointment of a new public defender. District Court Judge Jim Doyle tended to agree with Neher but, set a hearing for November 29, 2017 at 9:00am to formally hear Corrado’s request for a new attorney or if he hires a new attorney to hear arguments to set aside his plea. Judge Doyle also set a deadline for November 20, 2017 to file a motion stating the reason to request setting aside the plea.

According to a court affidavit, on July 27th officers found a man and a woman sleeping in a pickup that was on a boat trailer being towed by the moving van. They advised officers that they were in the process of moving from California to Missouri. Officers performed a search at the scene and uncovered drug-related items along with several containers of suspected Marijuana. Three juveniles traveling with the couple were placed with the Department of Health and Human Services.

In September, Frantin pled no contest to an amended charge of attempted possession of methamphetamine, a charge of possession of marijuana with intent to distribute was dismissed. She was sentenced to 41 days in the Dawson County Jail with credit for 41 days already served.