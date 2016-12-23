class="single single-post postid-204189 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-4.12 vc_responsive"
Costco submits plans for bigger Fremont chicken facility | KRVN Radio

Costco submits plans for bigger Fremont chicken facility

BY Associated Press | December 23, 2016
Home News Featured (Homepage Story Slider)
Costco submits plans for bigger Fremont chicken facility
Earlier city council meeting to discuss Costco project.

FREMONT, Neb. (AP) _ Plans submitted to the Fremont Planning Department show Costco Wholesale is planning for a bigger chicken operation than previously announced.

The processing plant proposed for 400 acres on the southeast side of town would cover 360,000 square feet, compared with the original plan for 250,000 square feet.  An associated hatchery would cover 85,000 square feet _ up from 75,000 square feet. And the plans also note a 32,000-square-foot feed mill.

The documents say the expansion would increase the facility cost to $275 million, compared with the original plans for a $180 million project.

Opponents have filed a lawsuit that says the city’s decision to declare land for the facility blighted and substandard was illegal. That lawsuit is scheduled to go to trial in February.

© 2016 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share:
Comments