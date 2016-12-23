Costco submits plans for bigger Fremont chicken facility

FREMONT, Neb. (AP) _ Plans submitted to the Fremont Planning Department show Costco Wholesale is planning for a bigger chicken operation than previously announced.

The processing plant proposed for 400 acres on the southeast side of town would cover 360,000 square feet, compared with the original plan for 250,000 square feet. An associated hatchery would cover 85,000 square feet _ up from 75,000 square feet. And the plans also note a 32,000-square-foot feed mill.

The documents say the expansion would increase the facility cost to $275 million, compared with the original plans for a $180 million project.

Opponents have filed a lawsuit that says the city’s decision to declare land for the facility blighted and substandard was illegal. That lawsuit is scheduled to go to trial in February.