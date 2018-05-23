Council, school board OK adding school resource officers

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ The Lincoln City Council and the Lincoln Board of Education have approved an agreement that will add school resource officers to Lincoln’s middle schools.

The school board voted for the measure Tuesday after the council voted in favor on Monday. The proposal will fund and administer six middle school resource officers and a threat-assessment officer, in addition to mental health services and support for community learning centers.

Proponents have said the initiative will make schools safer and create positive relationships between police and students.

The NAACP, ACLU and others are concerned that placing police officers in schools will feed into the “school-to-prison pipeline,” where young students of color in particular are funneled into the juvenile justice system.