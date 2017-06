The Lexington Area Chamber of Commerce has been advised by a local bank and Lexington Police Department that counterfeit currency has been discovered in Lexington.

Both $100 dollar and $20 dollar counterfeit bills have been passed. Many of the $100 dollar bills say “for motion picture use only” in the upper right hand corner. The Police Department suggests businesses purchase counterfeit money detector pens for counterfeit detection. Such pens are available at office supply stores.