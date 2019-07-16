Counties assess damage in aftermath of south central Nebraska flooding

July 16, 2019 (LINCOLN, NEB.)—Damage assessments are ongoing in the south central counties affected by heavy rains and flooding July 8-12. Local governments and individuals are urged to continue to document damage that occurred as a result of flooding. Local emergency management offices will compile information on the damage that occurred in individual counties and that information will be forwarded to Nebraska Emergency Management Agency.

Gov. Pete Ricketts declared a disaster May 16 and continuing into July for tornadoes, flooding and severe weather that has affected the state. The recent flooding in south central Nebraska will be included in any request that the State makes to the Federal Emergency Management Agency. The governor’s declaration allows state resources to be used to respond to and recover from the severe weather that has effected the state.

Emergency management officials recommend recording details of flood damage by photograph or video, if possible. Individuals should register the amount of damage to their homes with both their insurance agency and local emergency management offices. A listing of local emergency management directors can be found on the Nebraska Emergency Management Agency website at: https://nema.nebraska.gov/overview/county-emergency-management-directorscoordinators.

Nebraska residents of counties impacted by the recent flooding are asked to report damage to help local and state officials better understand the damage sustained. Damage to property, roads and utilities, and other storm-related information, may be reported. The American Red Cross is already working to assess damage to homes in communities affected by last week’s flooding. According to the Red Cross:

99 percent of Red Cross damage assessments have been completed.

98 homes were destroyed or suffered major damage

55 homes had minor damage

52 cases were opened by the Red Cross, serving 146 clients

The Red Cross estimates another 20 or more cases will be opened.

Two Red Cross disaster assessment teams are preparing for work in Buffalo and Dawson counties Multi-Agency Resource Centers (MARCs).