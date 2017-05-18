Country artist Cole Swindell to perform at the Nebraska State Fair

Platinum-selling and six-time No. 1 hit singer/songwriter Cole Swindell will perform in the Heartland Events Center at the Nebraska State Fair on Sunday, September 3, starting at 7:30pm. Tickets are available now at the Heartland Events Center Box office or at Etix.com. Individual tickets are on sale for $30 plus gate and fees. Pit tickets are on sale for $50 plus gate and fees.

Chelsey Jungck, the fair’s events and entertainment director said, “With a string of hits since 2013, Cole Swindell is leaving his mark on the country music landscape. He’s also written a number of well-known songs for other artists, including, Luke Bryan, Thomas Rhett, and co-written for Florida Georgia Line. We’re really excited to have him at the fair.”

Cole Swindell released his second album You Should Be Here and it shot to No. 1 on the iTunes Top Country Albums Chart and No. 3 All Genre within hours of release. The album is now certified Platinum by the RIAA . Its lead single and title track held a four week run on top of Billboard’s Hot Country songs chart in addition to multiple weeks sitting at No. 1 on country airplay. His Platinum-certified and career defining hit “You Should Be Here” surpassed over 1 billion audience impressions. The song joins Swindell’s six other No. 1 consecutive singles as a solo artist (including Gold-certified hits “Let Me See Ya Girl” and most recent No. 1 and Gold-certified “Middle of a Memory” along with Platinum-certified hits “Hope You Get Lonely Tonight,” “Ain’t Worth The Whiskey,” “Chillin’ It” from his Platinum selling self-titled debut album). This tops his own record of being the only solo artist in the history of Country Aircheck/Mediabase to top the chart with his first six singles. His seventh career single, “Flatliner,” features his mentor/friend and 2017 tour mate Dierks Bentley.

Jungck said, “Cole Swindell has sold well over 5 million tracks and has been been streamed over 520 million times. He has won numerous awards including the 2016 NSAI Songwriter/Artist of the Year and was awarded his second CMA “Triple Play Award” in 2016 having written at least three No. 1 songs in twelve months. It’s going to be a night full of hits people love to listen to.”

